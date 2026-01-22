Bulls rotate forward pack, leave four unchanged in the backline

Johan Grobbelaar, Wilco Louw and Ruan Nortjé are among those who enter the starting XV.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann rotated his forward pack around captain Marcell Coetzee, while keeping the backline largely unchanged, with just one switch at inside centre for Friday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburgh in Scotland (kick-off 9.45pm).

The Bulls broke their seven-match losing streak with a 26-24 victory over a second-string Pau in the Champions Cup last weekend, qualifying for the round of 16.

Aiming to carry momentum into the URC, where the Bulls sit 11th on the table, Ackermann named a fresh forward pack.

Bulls target Edinburgh

Johan Grobbelaar slots in at hooker for Akker van der Merwe, with Wilco Louw starting at tighthead prop in place of Mornay Smith, who shifts to the bench. Alu Tshakweni remains as loosehead cover.

Ruan Nortjé earns a start at No 5, replacing Reinhardt Ludwig, who drops to the bench.

Jeandré Rudolph shifts into the No 8 jersey, with Nizaam Carr moving to the reserves.

David Kriel starts at inside centre, taking over from Harold Vorster, who shifts to the bench.

New faces like Stravino Jacobs (23) and Embrose Papier (21) add depth to the bench.

Handré Pollard, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Sebastian de Klerk, Cheswill Jooste, and Willie le Roux hold their starting spots in the backline, ensuring continuity and firepower. Zak Burger continues at scrumhalf.

Bulls starting XV

1. Jan-Hendrik Wessels

2. Johan Grobbelaar

3. Wilco Louw

4. Ruan Vermaak

5. Ruan Nortjé

6. Marcell Coetzee (Captain)

7. Mpilo Gumede

8. Jeandré Rudolph

9. Zak Burger

10. Handré Pollard

11. Kurt-Lee Arendse

12. David Kriel

13. Sebastian de Klerk

14. Cheswill Jooste

15. Willie le Roux

Bench

16. Marco van Staden

17. Alu Tshakweni

18. Mornay Smith

19. Reinhardt Ludwig

20. Nizaam Carr

21. Embrose Papier

22. Harold Vorster

23. Stravino Jacobs

Unavailable for selection:

Jan Serfontein, Akker van der Merwe, Elrigh Louw, Cobus Wiese (compassion), Canan Moodie, Cameron Hanekom, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Gerhard Steenekamp.