Sharks bring two Springboks back for Stormers derby

Siya Kolisi and Grant Williams will play from the bench as interim coach JP Pietersen has again opted for a youthful side after their win against Clermont.

The Sharks have only brought two Springboks back, opting for a largely unchanged team for their first United Rugby Championship local derby against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday night (kick-off 7.30pm).

The teams play their return fixture at Kings Park in Durban the following Saturday.

Siya Kolisi and Grant Williams return to play from the bench, as interim coach JP Pietersen has backed his youthful team after last week’s 50-12 win over Clermont in the Champions Cup.

But they face a much stronger Stormers outfit, who are undefeated in eight URC matches.

“Playing the Stormers who are top of the log, we know what they’re going to bring, and the win over Clermont has given us confidence and belief that our game model works,” said Pietersen.

Sharks make minimal changes

The Sharks make a rotational switch on both sides of the front row, Phatu Ganyane and Vincent Koch in for Ox Nche and Hanro Jacobs, while Corne Rahl makes way for Emile van Heerden, and in the final change to the pack, Phepsi Buthelezi starts ahead of man of the match against Clermont, Matt Romao, at loose-forward.

Amongst the backs, Jaco Williams comes onto the wing, Andre Esterhuizen takes over the captaincy and the number 12 jersey, with Jurenzo Julius providing cover off the bench, and finally Ethan Hooker starts in place of Le Roux Malan at outside centre.

Sharks starting XV: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Yaw Penxe/PK Sobahle, 13 Ethan Hooker, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Jaco Williams, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Nick Hatton, 7 Manu Tshituka, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Emile van Heerden, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Phatu Ganyane.

Replacements: 16 Eduan Swart, 17 Ox Nché, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Vincent Tshituka, 20 Siya Kolisi, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Siya Masuku, 23 Jurenzo Julius.