Champions Cup result: Bulls pip Pau to boost playoff hopes

17 January 2026

It was the Bulls who made a promising start to their final pool match, rewarded when loose forward Mpilo Gumede crashed over in the corner after just three minutes.

Bulls

The Bulls kept their playoff hopes alive with a bonus-point win over Pau in the Champions Cup on Friday night. Picture: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Vodacom Bulls snapped a seven-match losing streak by beating Pau in Friday night’s Champions Cupclash at the Stade du Hameau.

The 26-24 bonus-point win moved Johan Ackermann’s team up to fourth in Pool 3 on seven points, ahead of Pau (six) and the Scarlets (two).

The Scarlets face the already-qualified Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday, with only a bonus-point win for the visitors enough to deny the Bulls a place in the round of 16.

Promising start

The try seemingly spurred Pau into life, as they starting stringing some good phases together. Their set-piece was strong and it produced a maul try courtesy of hooker Youri Delhommel.

The Bulls lost fluidity and made some costly errors. Pollard failed to kick a penalty into touch which would’ve set them up to strike from the lineout, and he also fired a bad pass to centre Harold Vorster, which then led to another turnover from a promising position.

At the 30-minute mark, the Bulls breached Pau’s line once again as Van der Merwe powered over the line from a maul. Pollard was successful with the conversion.

But the hosts again turned on the intensity, which led to tries by lock Jimi Maximin and a second of the night for Delhommel. The Bulls ended the half with 14 men after lock Reinhardt Ludwig was yellow-carded for repeat infringements.

Conditions worsened in the second half and prevented either team from getting into any rhythm, but it was Pau who again took advantage of ill-discipline from the Bulls, replacement flyhalf Thomas Souverbie kicking a penalty for a 24-12 lead.

But two moments of brilliance – first from outside centre Sebastian de Klerk and then winger Cheswill Jooste – led to the Bulls’ third try.

Dug deep

The Bulls seemed to find an extra gear and in the 73rd minute No 8 Nizaam Carr burrowed over for the bonus-point try.

Pau finished strongly, taking the ball through 18 phases before, with the clock in the red, Bulls replacement loose forward Jeandre Rudolph won a breakdown penalty.

PAU – Tries: Youri Delhommel (2), Jimi Maximin. Conversions: Cameron Mondimat, Thomas Souverbie (2). Penalty: Souverbie.
BULLS – Tries: Mpilo Gumede, Akker van der Merwe, Cheswill Jooste, Nizaam Carr. Conversions: Handre Pollard (3).

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

