In-form hooker Johan Grobbelaar still chasing Springbok dream

“I think every single player dreams to play for the Springboks. I would definitely love to get a chance."

Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar, seen here in action last season, is hoping his current form could boost his Springbok aspirations. Picture: Gallo Images

Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar is hoping his strong recent form will give him a chance of making the Springbok squad for the international season which kicks off in late June.

Grobbelaar first received a call-up to the Bok squad before the final British & Irish Lions Test in August 2021, and was then part of the squad for the remainder of the international season, without making his debut.

An unfortunate run of injuries for the 26-year-old while playing for the Bulls since then has seen his game time over the past few seasons limited, which led to him not receiving another call-up.

Utility forwards

However, after the Boks had to rely on two utility forwards, Deon Fourie and Marco van Staden who both ply their trade at flank now, as their back-up hookers during the showpiece event, it showed the need to blood some new hooking talent.

Grobbelaar was thus called up for the Boks’ recent alignment camp in Cape Town, along with a number of exciting up-and-coming hookers, and he could now be in line for a return to the Bok setup come the international season which kicks off in late June.

“I have been there (the Bok camp) before and it was obviously great to be back there again. It’s nice to be in that environment with the national players. It’s always exciting to hear the new plans, what they are thinking about and the vision for the year,” said Grobbelaar.

“It was also good to meet the new coaches. There were also some new faces there which is exciting. So I am quite excited for everything that lies ahead this year as well.

Springbok dream

“I think every single player dreams to play for the Springboks. I would definitely love to get a chance there. You can play well but you don’t select yourself,” he added.

“So for now my focus is to play well every weekend and if I can do that week in and week out, and if I deserve a chance, I will get one. But that is for the coaches to decide.”

Part of Grobbelaar’s impressive return to top form has been the massive competition for a starting berth at the Bulls, where he has had to battle it out with former Bok Akker van der Merwe, who has been in terrific form this season, and up and comer Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who was also invited to the Bok alignment camp.

“The season is going well for me and I am in a good space. I missed a few games early on because of injury, but I have come back and had some good time on the field again,” said Grobbelaar.

“The three of us are a lekker combination. We are pushing and learning from each other. All of us are getting some game time which is good. So I think it is a good environment for all of us to push each other and maybe get into the green jersey one day.”