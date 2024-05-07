Johan Grobbelaar has ‘unfinished business’ as he extends Bulls stay

The hooker will continue to wear the famous blue jersey until June 2027.

Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar says the drive to win a few major trophies is one of the reasons for his deciding to extend his stay at Loftus Versfeld for another three years.

The 26-year-old former Junior Springbok will remain a Bull until at least June 2027, it was announced on Tuesday.

Trophy hunting

Grobbelaar has become a regular starter for the Bulls over the last few years, notching up 123 appearances since first playing for the U-19s in 2016.

“We have an incredible squad and a great team here at the Bulls and I think that we have unfinished business,” said the hooker.

“I believe that we are closer to winning major trophies and the next couple of seasons are going to be massive and it is going to be great for players, the supporters and the sponsors; so I am looking forward to a great couple of seasons ahead.”

Packed Loftus

The Bulls have won the Currie Cup during Grobbelaar’s time at the Pretoria-based team, but they have their sights set on the United Rugby Championship title, a trophy they came close to winning in the first season three years ago, but lost out to the Stormers.

“I am looking forward to the next three years because the extension was an easy decision for me when you look at the talent we have in the squad and the exceptional coaches, management and great sponsors. This is really a great club to be playing rugby at.”

Grobbelaar says the biggest highlight for him so far was seeing Loftus Versfeld packed to the rafters recently for a URC match against the Stormers.

“I have been here for nine years and have had some great experiences and memorable highlights since arriving in 2016. Some great wins, some great tours, winning trophies, a cup here and there but the biggest highlight for me was earlier this year where, for the first time since I arrived, we managed to actually fill up Loftus, having all the support every weekend and the amazing support from our fans.”