John Dobson: Stormers will be fine without Boks

"The important thing about this group is that everyone feels like they belong and they have got a role."

Stormers coach John Dobson says they will cope without their Boks in February and March. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images.

With the mandatory break for Springbok internationals coming into play in February and March, Stormers coach John Dobson is confident they can thrive without their Boks during that period.

The Stormers’ players of national team interest include Deon Fourie, Damian Willemse, Manie Libbok, and Frans Malherbe.

They might also rest a few other players who are in the plans of SA Rugby’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus.

The Cape Town-based side concluded their year with a hard-fought 16-15 win over the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday, which secured them fifth place with 26 points at year-end.

Their next cycle of fixtures will be in the Champions Cup, starting with Sale Sharks on January 13 at home and Stade Francais the following weekend away.

Life without Springboks

The Stormers’ February and March period in the URC will see them play four games including reverse fixtures against the Sharks and Bulls, while they also host Scottish side Edinburgh and Irish team Ulster.

This is when their internationals will be given a rest. Dobson won’t be losing any sleep because he believes they will be fine without their internationals.

“I think with the Springboks out, we are probably one of the better teams around. I actually think it’s going to suit us in a funny way,” Dobson said when quizzed about the looming rest of the Boks.

Return of Malherbe

The seasoned coach will be looking forward to that time as Malherbe, who is currently injured, is projected to be back in the squad.

“Frans won’t make the European game but will definitely be back for the Sharks. Our next URC team will be strong. There’s going to be a ruling (on Springbok players) but unfortunately, his (Malherbe’s) rest has started by virtue of his injury.

“SA Rugby might say blanket and then he would have been off rugby for four months, you can imagine what that would look like,” he said.

Minutes for fringe players

The Stormers will have a break this week and then return to a series of friendlies as Dobson aims to keep the squad fresh and give fringe players game time.

“We have nice games, we have got UCT, Maties and Griquas and a game against Northampton away,” Dobson said.

“It’s really important because what is bothering me is we have so many good players and we are not giving them an opportunity, we went for our best team three weeks in a row.

“The important thing about this group is that everyone feels like they belong and they have got a role. That’s what makes us fight for victories like that (against the Sharks). I’m worried we are stratifying between the playing team and the non-playing team, that’s something the friendlies will address,” he said.