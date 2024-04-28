John Plumtree happy with Sharks’ preparations for Clermont clash

The Sharks will now turn their attention to the Challenge Cup where they take on Clermont in the semi-finals.

Sharks coach John Plumtree was pleased with their performance against the Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship. Picture: by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

Sharks coach John Plumtree said their win over the Scarlets on Friday night in the United Rugby Championship was good preparation for the upcoming Challenge Cup semi-final clash with Clermont on Saturday.

The side from Durban managed to get a close 32-27 bonus point win over Scarlets in the URC at the Parc Y Scarlets in Llanelli.

For the Sharks, the game against the Scarlets was sort of a dress rehearsal for their vital last four game with Clermont in the Challenge Cup at Twickenham Stoop.

“It was good prep”

Springboks stars such as Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, and captain Lukhanyo Am were given a run against Scarlets to get battle-hardened for Clermont. Based on what he saw against the Scarlets, Plumtree was satisfied with how the game helped with their preparations.

“I was really happy with parts of our performances. It was really good prep for our Clermont game this week,” said Plumtree.

The victory for the Sharks came courtesy of a hat-trick from winger Werner Kok and a try from Springbok prop Vincent Koch. Flyhalf, Siya Masuku, who was pulling the strings and got two try assists, kicked in 12 points. He also got the man-of-the-match award for his performances in the clash.

The Sharks put on a measured display, managing the momentum of the game and making sure they were in front on the scoreboard.

Outstanding Sharks

Plumtree praised the forwards for how they laid a platform for the win.

“Our forwards were outstanding in the set-pieces,” Plumtree said.

“I thought the backs, particularly in the second half, kept the ball in front of the boys and the forwards made a difference in part of the game.

“We pressured the Scarlets line-out, I was happy with the options we took like that cross-kick to Werner. Our defence was solid, a few things to work on in that department after the game, which is great,” said the veteran coach.

The five points moved the Sharks to 13th place on the URC points table with 23 points. The Sharks are aiming to finish their URC campaign on a high note after a dismal start to the season hampered their chances of making the playoffs.

Despite that, they can still qualify for next season’s Champions Cup if they are able to win the Challenge Cup.