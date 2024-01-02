Is Wandisile Simelane on his way to the Stormers?

The centre has found it hard to nail down a permanent starting position at the Pretoria-based team.

The Stormers reportedly have hashed out an exchange deal to boost their options in midfield with a move for a versatile backline talent from the Bulls.

According to a report on Rugby 365, all but forgotten outside back Wandisile Simelane is set to link up with the Stormers in 2024, while Cornel Smit will swap Cape Town for Pretoria.

The news follows confirmation that the Stormers will be without Ruhan Nel for the rest of the season after the veteran centre injured his knee in a narrow win against the Sharks in the URC on Saturday.

Midfield options

When looking at No 13 replacements, head coach John Dobson said that the Stormers have options in youngster Suleiman Hartzenberg and Englishman Ben Loader, but also hinted at something different for the position.

“Suleiman can play at 13 and he is a good centre. Ben Loader will be back early next year,” he told reporters post-match on Saturday. “We do have another plan.”

The 25-year-old Simelane has played just five minutes as a substitute for the Bulls in the opening nine rounds of the URC, and a move to the Sharks in early December reportedly fell through after the two unions failed to agree to terms.

It was the second time that a reported transfer involving Simelane fell through.

In 2020, a move to the Stormers failed to materialise after the Lions activated a clause in his contract that allowed them to match the Capetonians’ offer and keep him for another season, after which he moved to the Bulls.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.