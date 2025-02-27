Jones back with Boks as Rassie confirms 21-member management team

The world champions from 2019 and 2023 also have a new physiotherapist and dietician.

Irishman Felix Jones will return to the Springbok management team later this year, while the double World Cup winners also have a new physiotherapist and dietician.

Jones, who was a member of coach Rassie Erasmus’ coaching team for the World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023, briefly left the Boks to help guide England last year. He also wanted to be closer to his family.

The 37-year-old former Ireland fullback though will return to the Boks’ set-up this season, starting in his assistant coaching role from 1 March.

Lance Lemmetjies meanwhile joins the Boks from the Bulls, as a team physiotherapist, taking over from Rene Naylor, who was part of the Bok set-up for 16 years. She left her position at the end of last season.

The Boks will also have a new dietician from this year, namely Robyn Moore.

These three appointments will be for the next two years concluding with the Rugby World Cup in 2027 in Australia.

Erasmus confirmed his management team on Thursday.

It consists of 21 individuals, including Duane Vermeulen, who serves as Mobi-Unit Coach, as well as New Zealander Tony Brown and Irishman Jerry Flannery, who both joined the Boks at the start of last season.

Felix Jones back with Boks

“We are delighted to welcome Felix back into the Springbok team and we are excited to see him pick up where he left off in 2023,” said Erasmus.

“He was a vital cog in the coaching team from 2019 to 2023, and his experience, professionalism, and excellent work ethic will make him a great addition to the fantastic coaching team we built from the beginning of 2024.

“Felix worked very closely with most of our coaches in the past, and I have no doubt he’ll work equally closely with Jerry (Flannery) and Tony (Brown), who joined us last season.

“After spending some time in England, his experience of working in the UK and studying the opposition teams in the Six Nations and other international tournaments will add immense value in assisting us to adapt and improve as we cast an eye on a tough international season ahead.

“As a team we are well aware that we need to keep improving and growing if we want to remain one of the best teams in the world and to give ourselves the best possible chance to defend our World Cup title in Australia in 2027, and Felix, like all the other coaching and support staff, will play a key role in guiding us to do so.”

The Bok coaches will host their first in-person planning block for the year from Friday 7 March followed by an alignment camp with 56 players in Cape Town from Monday 10 March, which will be followed by two virtual alignment camps with the Japan and Europe-based players and a handful of talented and injured domestic players on Wednesday 27 March.

Springbok management team:

Rassie Erasmus: Head Coach

Charles Wessels: General Manager

Tony Brown: Assistant Coach

Deon Davids: Assistant Coach

Jerry Flannery: Assistant Coach

Daan Human: Assistant Coach

Felix Jones: Assistant Coach

Mzwandile Stick: Assistant Coach

Duane Vermeulen: Mobi-Unit Coach

Andy Edwards: Head of Athletic Performance

Jaco Peyper: Laws and Discipline Advisor

Paddy Sullivan: Performance Analyst

Lindsay Weyer: Technical Analyst

Sebastian Prim: Sport Scientist

Dr Jerome Lehlogonolo Mampane: Team Doctor

Dr Anuerin Robyn: Physiotherapist

Lance Lemmetjies: Physiotherapist

JJ Fredericks: Logistics Manager

Zintsika Tashe: Operations Manager

Zeena Isaacs van Tonder: Media Manager

Robyn Moore: Dietician