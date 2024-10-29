Jordan Hendrikse called up to replace injured Malherbe in Bok squad

Hendrikse will join the rest of the SA squad in Jersey on Thursday.

Satisfied with the depth in the front row, Springbok team management have called up flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse to replace prop Frans Malherbe in the national squad for next month’s end-of-year tour.

Malherbe picked up an ankle injury in the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship clash against Glasgow Warriors in Stellenbosch last week.

Hendrikse, who started his first and only Test against Wales in London in June, was set to join the squad (including his brother Jaden Hendrikse) in Jersey on Thursday.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus explained the decision to replace Malherbe with a backline player, following the call-up of Wilco Louw, who joined fellow front-rankers Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Ox Nche and Gerhard Steenekamp in the squad.

Earlier, Johan Grobbelaar (hooker) and Cameron Hanekom (loose forward) were also called up after the withdrawal of Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Damian Willemse, who were ruled out with ankle and groin injuries respectively.

‘A great opportunity’

“Jordan has been playing very well for the Sharks in the URC and he’s a capped Springbok, so he is familiar with our structures,” said Erasmus.

“This will also serve as a great opportunity for him to get further exposure at international level and in the Springbok set-up itself. We also have good depth among the forwards, so we opted to call up Jordan to add further depth among the backs.

“He’s a talented player, and he’s been growing in the role at his union as we saw with his late penalty goal to earn the Sharks the Currie Cup title earlier this season, and through his recent performances in the URC, so we are excited to see what he can add to the squad.”

The Springboks started their on-field preparations for the outgoing tour in Jersey on Tuesday, after having a recovery day on Monday following the trip to the island via London on Sunday.

The Boks will face Scotland in Edinburgh, England in London and Wales in Cardiff on their end-of-year tour next month.

Props: Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Wilco Louw, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp

Hookers: Johan Grobbelaar, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi

Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Ruan Nortje, RG Snyman

Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cameron Hanekom, Siya Kolisi (captain), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese

Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams

Flyhalves: Jordan Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard

Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel

Outside backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie