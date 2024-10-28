Willemse out, again, but an opportunity for Hanekom, says Bok boss

Damian Willemse’s withdrawal has opened the door for Bulls loose forward Cameron Hanekom to earn his first Bok call-up.

Powerful Bulls loose forward Cameron Hanekom has been called up into the Springbok squad for the first time for their end-of-year-tour to the UK. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Springboks will have to head into battle again without one of their best players, utility back Damian Willemse, after he picked up a groin injury playing for the Stormers in their final match before the international break.

The Boks may feel a bit of déjà vu, as this scene played out earlier this year when Willemse picked up a finger injury with the Stormers shortly before the international season started, which ended up ruling him out of the incoming series and Rugby Championship.

It is extremely unfortunate for Willemse who is the Boks’ first choice fullback, and since his last appearance for them in the World Cup final last year, the next time he plays for them may only be in next year’s incoming tour in July if he stays injury free.

A silver lining however is that Willemse’s withdrawal has opened the door for Bulls loose forward Cameron Hanekom to earn his first Bok call-up after being part of the alignment camps earlier this year, with him now coming into the 35-man squad for the end-of-year-tour to the UK.

Hanekom would likely have made his Bok debut during this year’s incoming series if he also hadn’t been unlucky enough to pick up an injury shortly before the start of the international season, but he should now be able to get his first cap.

Full squad

Although he wasn’t initially picked for the tour, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, like he did earlier this year in the incoming series and Rugby Championship, is likely to play his entire squad over the three games against Scotland, England and Wales.

Erasmus will want a clean sweep on the end-of-year-tour to close out what has been a top international season so far, with just two one-point losses to Ireland and Argentina, while they claimed the Rugby Championship title.

He will probably pick a largely full strength team for the Boks’ first game against Scotland, before picking his strongest side to take on England at Twickenham, which should be their toughest game of the tour.

The final tour match against Wales should then offer Erasmus the opportunity to give all the players that were unable to get a run in the first two games an opportunity, which is where Hanekom could make his debut.

Speaking about the loss of Willemse and inclusion of Hanekom, Erasmus admitted that it was unfortunate for the Stormers star but a great opportunity for the budding young Bulls forward.

Unfortunate Willemse

“Damian has been in great form for the Stormers since returning from injury and we feel for him after missing out on all 10 Test matches this season due to a finger injury,” said Erasmus.

“But as was the case with Wilco (Louw) and Johan’s (Grobbelaar) call-up (earlier this week after an injury to Jan-Hendrik Wessels), we are excited to see what Cameron brings to the team.

“He was in the group of players included in our alignment camps earlier in the year, so he’s familiar with some of our structures and the Springbok ethos, and we have no doubt he will grab this opportunity with both hands.”

Erasmus added: “We are comfortable with the depth and versatility we have among the backs in the squad, so we decided to include another forward to add to our loose forward stocks.”

The Boks departed for a training camp in Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands between England and France, on Sunday, and the group will then make the journey to Edinburgh next week Sunday ahead of their opening Test of the tour.

Springboks UK Tour Fixtures

v Scotland in Edinburgh – Sunday November 10

v England in London – Saturday November 16