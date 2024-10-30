Look who’s growing! Handré Pollard’s baby boy is six months old and cute as a button [PICS]

Little Pollie: Springboks WAG Marise Pollard shared some new photos of her and the rugby star's six-month-old son.

Handré Pollard’s baby boy Hunter strikes a pose with Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his proud dad. Pictures: Instagram/ @marisepollard

Double World Cup-winning Springboks fly-half Handré Pollard and his wife, Marise, celebrated their son Hunter’s six-month milestone with a family outing in London this week.

The Pollards is currently residing in Market Harborough where the veteran player is on contract with the Leicester Tigers until the end of the Premiership season.

Heading online, Marise shared some adorable pictures of little Hunter André Pollard, who was born on 25 April this year.

Team Pollard: ‘You are our world’

The proud first-time mom gushed over the couple’s bouncy boy, captioning her Instagram carousel post:

“Happy 6 months my boy, you are our world”.

In the comment section, a fan remarked that Hunter is “Handré’s photocopy”, although we think the jury is still out on whether little Pollie does not carry his brown-eyed mom’s looks…

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old Springboks WAG had her Instagram followers ooh-ing and aah-ing when she shared some certifiably cute pics of the little boy.

When Handré met Marise…

Handré and Marise Pollard when they started dating 12 years ago. Picture: Instagram/ @marisepollard

The couple met on Facebook when Pollard was in his matric year and Marise in Grade 11.

They dated for 12 years before tying the knot in 2017 at the Cavalli Estate in the picturesque Cape Winelands.

Big in Japan: Where to next?

Pollard joined the Leicester Tigers from Montpellier in 2022 after winning the Top 14 and Challenge Cup with the French outfit. The fly-half has also enjoyed stints with the Bulls and the Red Hurricanes in Japan.

According to Planet Rugby, the 30-year-old Pollard is being lined up by big-spenders Suntory Sungoliath which hot-stepping Bok wing Cheslin Kolbe joined after his departure from Toulon last year.

