Julius and Hooker: Young centre combo spotlights Sharks’ bright future

John Plumtree says centres Ethan Hooker and Jurenzo Julius are too early in their development to consider for the Springboks but they will only improve.

Sharks centres Jurenzo Julius and Ethan Hooker (pictured in training) have shown much potential but are still in the early stages of their development, coach John Plumtree says. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks head coach John Plumtree has backed rising stars Ethan Hooker and Jurenzo Julius to start together for the first time when they take on Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday (kick-off 7.15pm).

He said the centres, aged 22 and 20 respectively, have played very well this season. But while they are too early in their development to be considered for Springbok careers, their synergy and intensity in upcoming games act as a spotlight for the future of the Sharks centre combo.

Both SA U20 stars, Hooker and Julius have been selected for the Sharks while André Esterhuizen is out with a long-term knee injury.

Springboks Lukhanyo Am, 31, and Francois Venter, 33, will act as cover on the bench in Wales.

Julius especially shone during the 20–8 Champions Cup defeat to Toulouse, where the youngster’s breakaway try off the bench gave the Sharks some respectability on the scoreline.

Sharks centres will only get better

Plumtree said Hooker and Julius are “both outstanding young players and good boys.”

“They’re still in an early stage of their development. It’s a bit early to talk about both those players being up for high honours [selection for the Springboks] when there is such tough competition at the Springboks at the moment,” he said.

The coach added that the players were focused on developing their games and it will be good for coaches to see them play together.

“It is a spotlight on that midfield combination for the Sharks particularly for years to come.

“I thought it was a good time to put them in to see what they can do. Having guys like [Francois] Venter and Lukhanyo [Am] on the bench gives us a bit of security.

“But we are looking forward to seeing how they go.”

Sharks could catch Cardiff on the table

The Sharks and Cardiff both play after going without a win for four weeks.

Cardiff have had a good season so far in the URC and sit third on the table. The Sharks however have a game in hand at fifth.

They are four points behind the Welsh on the table and a win would take them even if there are no bonus points that come into play.