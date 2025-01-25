‘A wounded Stormers can be dangerous’ – Steven Kitshoff

Injured Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff believes his side has what it takes to get a win over Leinster in Dublin on Saturday night.

Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff during a URC match against Leinster a few seasons ago, believes his team can upset them in Dublin on Saturday night. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile/Gallo Images

Injured Stormers and Springbok stalwart Steven Kitshoff is expecting a cracking game when his side take on Irish giants Leinster in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday night (7pm).

Kitshoff is recovering from neck fusion surgery that he underwent late last year in an effort to save his career, with it still uncertain if he will be able to take to the field again.

The 33-year-old was talking at a Castle Lager event at Kitchener’s Carvery in Braamfontein on Thursday night, and admitted he was looking forward to the encounter, especially after his sides performance against Racing 92 over the past weekend.

“I think it is going to be a good game. Just watching the Racing game last weekend it was probably one of the more exciting games (recently) of Stormers rugby that I have watched,” said Kitshoff.

“Even though we didn’t get the result it felt like there were a couple of guys who haven’t played rugby in a long time and you could see there was energy from them.

“So I think with a couple of key guys coming back in it might be an interesting one. Leinster is probably going to be one of the toughest games of the year. But I think a wounded Stormers can become quite dangerous.”

Underpowered Leinster

Leinster will be underpowered with a large contingent of there of their Irish internationals unavailable as they’re in camp ahead of the Six Nations, but they still boast a top lineup featuring RG Snyman. Jordie Barrett, James Lowe, Dan Sheehan and Rabah Slimani.

Kitshoff, who has played against Leinster numerous times for the Stormers and Ulster over the past few years, explained that it was their incredible depth, coupled with former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber that made them such a dangerous prospect.

“They just have unbelievable squad depth. I think with Jacques being there for over a full season now he has definitely changed their defensive structure a little bit. Their kicking game has also improved big time,” said Kitshoff.

“They have got key individuals that are playing top rugby for Ireland in the mix every weekend. So I think they are stacked as a squad. They have 40 players and can field any 23 at any stage and put up a good performance.

“So that is probably the key thing. They also have always found their way to a playoff game, whether it is URC or Europe, and I think that’s what makes them dangerous. They are top quality side and always play very well.”