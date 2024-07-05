Junior Boks now in make or break game after defeat to Argentina

After a win against Fiji at the weekend, the SA U20 team came crashing down to Earth in Stellenbosch on Thursday.

The Junior Springboks will miss the 2024 U20 World Championship semi-finals, unless they bounce back to demolish England on Tuesday.

The South Africans got their campaign off to a flying start when they hammered Fiji 57-7 in Cape Town on Saturday, but were outscored five tries to two by Pool C rivals Argentina in a 31-12 defeat in inclement conditions at the Danie Craven Stadium on Thursday.

Bafana Nhleko’s charges must now regroup for their final pool stage match against England – who thumped Fiji 48-11 – at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday.

Must beat England by big margin

Defeat on Thursday night has left the Junior Boks tied on five points with Argentina, while England top Pool C on 10 points.

In the U20 Championship, the winners and best runner-up across the pools progress to the semi-finals to battle it out for a chance to play for the coveted trophy.

As it stands, the Junior Springboks will need to claim a bonus-point win over England, while preventing their opponents from claiming any losing bonus points, to top the pool and go to the playoffs.

There is added pressure, because South Africa is currently the lowest-ranked second-placed team, with Wales in Pool A (seven points) and Australia in Pool B (six points) ahead of the tournament hosts.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For thew original story click here.