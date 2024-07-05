Boks v Ireland: Five things to look out for from the world champions

Rugby fans are sure to keep a close eye on the performances of several Bok players at Loftus on Saturday.

South Africa’s Springboks host Ireland in the first of two Tests at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday, with kick-off at 5pm.

The Boks are world champions, while Ireland are Six Nations winners and the only side to have beaten the South Africans en route to their World Cup title in France last year.

Here are five things to look out for from the Boks on Saturday.

Bok game-plan

The Boks scored some wonderful tries against Wales in London two weeks ago and it seemed as if there was something a little different to their attacking game, so one’s got to wonder if new assistant coach, New Zealander Tony Brown’s impact is already rubbing off on the players?

What approach will the Boks take against a much better side in Ireland than Wales were in London, and will they look to play a more attack-minded game, with more ball in hand?

Also, will we already see assistant Jerry Flannery’s work at play up front and how solid will the Boks’ defence be now that specialist Jacques Nienaber is gone?

New Bok assistant coaches Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Willie le Roux at fullback

The veteran 34-year-old is back in the starting team because Damian Willemse is injured and Aphelele Fassi, who was so impressive against Wales, is possibly too inexperienced to be picked for such a big game right now.

While Le Roux has tons of experience, having played 93 Tests, and is viewed by all his coaches, wherever he has played, as a key men in the backs because of his reading of the play, organisation and all-round skills, is he still the best man for the job?

Ireland will test him under the high ball, so a big challenge awaits the fullback.

Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard

It is not a surprise Rassie Erasmus has picked the two double World Cup winners, who helped the Boks win the title in France last year, because they are steady, solid operators and in Pollard’s case, he’s a Deadeye Dick with the boot.

But there are many quality No 9s in the country, some of them in the Bok squad, who’re pushing hard for a starting role in Erasmus’ team, so De Klerk will be closely watched.

Pollard, too, has the likes of the attack-minded Manie Libbok and others eyeing his position, some of them rising flyhalves who’re not even in the Bok squad at the moment.

Faf de Klerk is still SA’s top No 9, according to coach Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

The loose-trio

There is no Duane Vermeulen, who has retired, and Jasper Wiese is suspended, so Kwagga Smith starts at eighthman – how will this impact and change the dynamic of the back-row? Evan Roos and other in-form loosies will feel they deserve a crack.

Captain Siya Kolisi was recently criticised by the owner at Racing 92, his Paris club, for being non-existent in a game, while also saying he was overweight, but Erasmus vehemently defended his skipper and has backed him as his team leader. Kolisi will now have to show he is still the best man for the No 6 jersey.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi will be closely watched on Saturday. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Bok bench-sitters

Whether it’s a 5-3, 6-2 or 7-1 bench split, the Boks’ famed “Bomb Squad” has a new challenge – making the same impact it once did now that opponents know what is coming.

There have also been quite a few changes in the men filling the impact roles, so it’ll be interesting to see how Erasmus uses his bench men in this Test.

Gerhard Steenekamp, Salmaan Moerat and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are all newcomers to the “Bomb Squad” so they have big shoes to fill and will be closely watched as well.

Hooker Malcolm Marx, who battled somewhat against Wales in his comeback match from injury two weeks ago, needs a big shift.