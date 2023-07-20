Junior Boks to feature in new U20 Rugby Championship

By Sports Reporter

SA Rugby’s Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus and Junior Springbok head coach Bafana Nhleko reacted enthusiastically to the announcement made earlier on Thursday by Sanzaar that a new U20 Rugby Championship will kick off in 2024.

The Championship, which will be hosted in the Gold Coast in Australia next year in April (exact dates to be confirmed), will see up and coming stars of Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa do battle on an annual basis.

The competition will be played annually in one country and will comprise a round robin where all four teams will play each other once across a three-week period. The top team after the three-round, six match tournament will be declared the winner.

‘Lack of quality game-time’

“We’ve been trying for a long time to organise more competitive matches for the Junior Springboks as lack of quality game-time is something we’ve identified as lacking from the U20 programme,” said Erasmus.

“It was clear that the Six Nations teams participating in this year’s World Rugby U20 Championship came into the tournament better prepared for the rigours of international rugby.

“Nothing prepares a player better for top-level competition than regular exposure to match situations, and there isn’t a better way to do this, than to play. We are very excited about this new competition and would like to commend Sanzaar for putting it together.”

Preparation and experience

Nhleko said: “This is exciting news and we are looking forward to three tough games against talented opposition. It’s a good opportunity for players to affirm their places in the squad, and to test our systems as we build cohesion and momentum for the World Rugby U20 Championship.

“This initiative is an important development for the Sanzaar teams’ pathway programmes, not only as match preparation for the world championship, but it’s also a life experience for the players to travel to different countries and experience different environments and cultures.

“We’d like to thank SA Rugby and applaud the efforts of all stakeholders in making this tournament possible. Each international game at this level is important in helping player development and laying a foundation for the World Rugby U20 Championship as well as the players’ senior professional careers.”

The Championship will allow for a more defined pathway for younger players into senior and international rugby and provide a springboard into the annual World Rugby Under-20 Championship that is currently missing.