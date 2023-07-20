Nobody entitled to Bok jersey or World Cup spot, says Gcobani Bobo

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

Former Springbok midfield star Gcobani Bobo believes the Boks’ brains trust do not owe the World Cup winning core from 2019 any loyalty when it comes to the 33-man squad that will go to the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.

With the Boks going in as the defending champions at the showpiece, and the majority of the current squad having played together for the last four years, emotional selections are likely on the part of coach Jacques Nienaber.

There is the argument that in sport it is often best to go with what has worked before.

A dilemma for the Boks’ management, however, ahead of the World Cup squad announcement is will they show loyalty to and stick with the majority of the players who featured in Japan four years ago or pick a bunch of relative ‘newcomers’ who didn’t feature in Japan?

Strongest squad

Bobo is of the opinion the Bok bosses must pick the best and strongest squad, irrespective of whether the players were part of the squad in Japan.

“Yes, loyalty is important and the coaches will possibly look to reward the players, but that isn’t going to guarantee anyone a spot in the squad, and that’s how it should be,” Bobo said.

“Winning the World Cup in 2019 doesn’t entitle anyone to a Springbok jersey. Rassie (Erasmus) and Jacques Nienaber have to be fair to everyone by picking the team that can do the job.

“Every single player has to earn his place in the team. It is because of this that the Boks have been successful recently and in 2019 … everyone who was there in Japan was deserving of their place because of the effort they put in to make the Boks good again.”

The Bok squad for the Rugby World Cup will be announced in August. The tournament starts in early September.

Bobo went on to applaud how the national side have carried themselves during their reign as the world champions.

“They have been defending champions for four years and have been worthy champions. They have represented our country well and played good rugby,” he said.

“One of the big things for me over the last few years is how well the management have grown the depth and quality among the top players. So many players are now in the mix for a place in the World Cup squad.”

Meanwhile, the Boks have assembled in Pretoria and kicked off their preparations for next week’s Argentina Test at Ellis Park.

