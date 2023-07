The Springbok management has been accused in the recent past of holding onto sentimentality by keeping players in the system who seem to be past their prime. They are once again reaching a crossroads and it will be interesting to see what decisions they make this time. ALSO READ: World Cup squad - Are these Boks the chosen 33 to go to France? The past weekend’s defeat by the All Blacks, although being the first game of the season for many of the Boks ‘first choice’ players, seemed to expose them as the hosts ran rampant in a brutal early...

ALSO READ: World Cup squad – Are these Boks the chosen 33 to go to France?

The past weekend’s defeat by the All Blacks, although being the first game of the season for many of the Boks ‘first choice’ players, seemed to expose them as the hosts ran rampant in a brutal early spell.

Although some will try to brush it off as a blip, the Boks have made a habit of inconsistent performances over the past few seasons and that is something they cannot afford at the World Cup, where almost every game is an important one.

Some of the senior players to look a bit out of sorts for the Boks were Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi and Willie le Roux.

Even if it was just an off performance for some of these players, there are some really exciting talents waiting in the wings that should be given a chance to stake a place for a starting berth.

Bomb squad

At lock the Boks have RG Snyman as a starting option, but that would take away a big impact player from their much vaunted bomb squad which could give them pause, while Mostert is another option and it may be better returning him to the position he is most known for.

At centre Andre Esterhuizen is a real option to take over from the tired looking De Allende, but his lack of versatility could cost him as the Bok management puts a premium on versatile players.

On the wing Kurt-Lee Arendse has to come into the side and be backed as a starter, while Canan Moodie is proving he could easily become a strong bench option.

At full back Damian Willemse needs to be given an extended run, as it’s the position he seems most suited for and the Boks can hopefully get the best out of him there.

If any of these senior players were to be dropped from the starting team, it’s not to say they should be left out of the squad.

They still have a huge role to play in the Bok setup and are very valuable components, but maybe they should be part of the back-up brigade.