Junior Boks shuffle team for final clash at U-20 Rugby Championship

The 'Baby Boks' have so far drawn to New Zealand and lost to Australia.

Zachary Porthen is back in the Junior Boks side for their match against Argentina. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Having missed the last match, a loss to Australia, because of a hand injury, prop Zachary Porthen is back in the Junior Springboks team as captain for the side’s final outing at the inaugural U-20 Rugby Championship, taking place in Brisbane, Australia.

The “Baby Boks’ will be up against Argentina on Sunday in the teams’ final matches of the competition. The South Africans drew their opening match with New Zealand and then lost to Australia, while Argentina beat Australia and then lost to New Zealand.

Porthen’s return to the team is one of several changes made by coach Bafana Nhleko.

Other team changes

Only four players in the starting team on Sunday will run out in the same positions they played against Australia – JF van Heerden (lock), Tiaan Jacobs (No 8), Litelihle Bester (left wing) and Jurenzo Julius (outside centre).

Another three players will again start, but in different positions – Bathobele Hlekani (flanker/lock), as well as Josh Boulle and Phillip-Albert van Niekerk (utility backs).

Amongst the forwards there is a new-look front row consisting of props Ruan Swart and Porthen and hooker Juan Smal. Van Heerden forms the tweaked lock combination with Thomas Dyer, while Hlekani, Sibabalwe Mahashe (flankers) and Jacobs (No 8) form the loose trio.

In the reshuffled backline, Bruce Sherwood moves from his regular midfield position to fullback, Joel Leotlela comes in for Boulle at right wing, with Boulle shifting to inside centre. Van Niekerk moves from inside centre to flyhalf and the scrumhalf jersey is handed to Ezekiel Ngobeni with Asad Moos now playing off the bench.

Liyema Ntshanga, Casper Badenhorst (front rankers) and JC Mars (utility back) were retained on the replacement bench, while Adam de Waal and Michail Damon were not considered for selection due to injuries.

“We all realise the quality of play in the two previous two matches was not up to our standards and it’s the small margins that keep hurting us,” said Nhleko ahead of the match.

“Growth is about applying the learnings and I hope we can showcase the ability we have within the group.”

The match kicks off at 5.30am SA time on Sunday.

Junior Springbok team to face Argentina: Bruce Sherwood, Joel Leotlela, Jurenzo Julius, Joshua Boulle, Litelihle Bester, Philip-Albert van Niekerk, Ezekiel Ngobeni, Tiaan Jacobs, Bathobele Hlekani, Sibabalwe Mahashe, JF van Heerden, Thomas Dyer, Zachary Porthen (capt), Juan Smal, Ruan Swart. Bench: Ethan Bester, Liyema Ntshanga, Casper Badenhorst, Thabang Mphafi, Divan Fuller, Asad Moos, Thurlon Williams, JC Mars