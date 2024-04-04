Kitshoff brushes off talks of Stormers return to focus on Ulster

Steven Kitshoff won’t allow talk of a potential early return to the Stormers to distract him from pushing for a successful end to his first season with Ulster, says captain Iain Henderson.

Kitshoff has been linked with a return to the Stormers next season, despite only arriving in Belfast after the 2023 World Cup in November on a three-year contract.

Ulster’s struggling season has seen head coach Dan McFarland depart midway through the campaign, while the club is also facing financial difficulties which could open the door for Kitshoff’s exit.

Kitshoff faced his former side in the United Rugby Championship (URC) in Cape Town last weekend, his 12th game for Ulster, which the club has only won four.

However, Ulster captain and veteran Ireland lock Henderson backed the two-time World Cup winner to finish the season strongly.

‘Brilliant for us’

“I know he’s an ultra professional,” said Henderson.

“We’ll be expecting nothing different from him working through this week and looking forward to an exciting game at the weekend.

“He’s been brilliant for us,” added Henderson. “He has been brilliant for a lot of young lads in that scrum environment, around the park.

“He’s been filling the boots that he’s put on the international field before.

“We’ve seen him getting over a load of good balls, carrying well, being unbelievable in his chop tackle and defence.”

Challenge Cup

Ulster face Montpellier in the Challenge Cup round of 16 on Sunday, with Henderson reassuring that his squad aren’t letting off-field rumours distract from the prize of a potential first major title since 2006.

“There’s a huge amount of speculation that goes on all over the place,” said Henderson. “Not only Steven’s position or the players’ positions but it comes with the territory of professional sport.

“I sat down and had dinner with Steven in the middle of last week, a handful of us.

“I don’t see it being any issue that we can foresee or that we’re going to read into too much between now and playing the game at the weekend.”

