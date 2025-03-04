Stormers sign Ntuthuko Mchunu as Steven Kitshoff’s replacement

Springbok and Sharks prop Ntuthuko Mchunu will likely be stepping into the role that Steven Kitshoff would have covered at the Stormers if not forced to retire.

Sharks and Springbok prop Ntuthuko Mchunu has signed for the Stormers and will join them at the end of the current franchise season. Picture: Geraint Nicholas/Gallo Images

The Stormers have moved swiftly to offset the loss of Springbok legend Steven Kitshoff, who retired from rugby last week, by signing Springbok and Sharks loosehead prop Ntuthuko Mchunu, and he will join the squad at the end of the current season.

After re-signing Kitshoff from Ulster during the off season, he did not play in a single United Rugby Championship (URC) game for the Stormers, after suffering what proved to be a career ending neck injury in a Currie Cup match against the Griquas last year.

That left the Stormers well short of depth at loosehead prop, and with Director of Rugby John Dobson having already admitted his interest and admiration in Mchunu well before Kitshoff’s announcement, it was solidified last week.

The announcement thus comes as no surprise and Mchunu will now bolster the position, as he competes with the likes of Ali Vermaak, Sti Sithole and Vernon Matongo for the starting berth.

The powerful 25-year-old made his Springbok debut against Wales in 2022, along with future Stormers teammates Evan Roos and Deon Fourie.

Rising star

Mchunu has been earmarked as one of the rising stars of South African rugby and will be looking to take the next step in his career in Cape Town, but will first see out the current season with the Sharks in Durban.

Dobson said that Mchunu’s signing is an exciting one for several reasons: “Ntuthuko has played rugby at the highest level at a very young age and we are looking forward to seeing him develop his game further here.

“He can be devastating in loose play as a really athletic loosehead and working with the likes of Frans Malherbe and Neethling Fouche each week can only make him a better prop.

“At just 25 the future is bright for Ntuthuko and we are thrilled that he decided this was the best place for him to realise that considerable potential.”

Mchunu said that is looking forward to starting this new chapter of his career in Cape Town: “This is a fantastic opportunity to work with some of the best players and coaches around and take my game to the next level.

“The Stormers environment seems a special one from the outside and I want to get involved and contribute everything I can when I join at the end of the season.”