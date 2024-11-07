Kleyn joins Boks as injury rules Nortje out of UK tour

The Boks open their three-match UK tour with a Test against Scotland on Sunday.

Rising lock star Ruan Nortje has been ruled out of the Springboks’ current UK tour with a leg injury, picked up at training on Wednesday.

The Bulls man, who was the top-ranked winner of lineout ball in the Rugby Championship, has been replaced in the Bok squad by 2023 World Cup winner, Jean Kleyn. He will join the squad in Edinburgh on Friday, ahead of the Test against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Kleyn, 31, last featured for the Boks in the 2023 World Cup final against New Zealand in France last year. He subsequently spent several months on the sidelines with an injury before recently returning to action with his Irish club Munster.

‘Wish Nortje well with recovery’

“It’s sad to lose Ruan to injury, as he’s had a fantastic season and really made a strong statement after injuries initially prompted his call-up to the squad,” said Bok coach Rassie Erasmus. “He certainly grabbed the opportunity with both hands, and we wish him luck with his recovery.”

Erasmus added: “Ruan’s injury opens the door for Jean to make a return to the national squad for the first time this season, and judging by his performances for Munster since making a comeback to the URC combined with his familiarity of our structures and being a regular in our team last season, we are excited to welcome him back.

“He’s also played with most of the players in the squad and is familiar with the conditions in the UK as he’s based in Ireland, so he should slot in with ease.”

Erasmus will name his matchday team to face Scotland on Friday.