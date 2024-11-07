Makazole Mapimpi’s last duel with Duhan van der Merwe?

The two-time World Cup-winning wing is highly unlikely to make the next showpiece event in 2027 and this could in fact be his final tour with the Boks.

Springbok flyer Makazole Mapimpi could face his final duel with South Africa-born Scottish record try scorer Duhan van der Merwe when the Boks and Scotland clash in their end-of-year-tour match at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Mapimpi, at 34-years-old, is highly unlikely to make the next World Cup, and this could in fact be his final tour with the Boks, with a number of exciting young players waiting in the wings to replace him.

He will most likely be named in the Bok match 23 for the game after he was included in Wednesday’s media duties, where he was asked about the threat that Van Der Merwe possesses.

“Duhan has been playing great rugby. We have been watching him and I have played against him previously, (when he has played) for Scotland, on the Lions tour and for Edinburgh,” said Mapimpi.

“So we have played (against) each other a number of times. I have been watching him for a long time and he is a really good player.”

Two try hero

The last time the Boks played Scotland in Edinburgh, Mapimpi ran in two tries in helping them to a solid 30-15 win, but he insisted that performance would have no bearing on the coming match.

“That was three years ago, so it doesn’t have much significance for me going into this match. Playing here is always tough, and it’s a little cooler here than in South Africa, which adds to the challenge, but we are excited about the match,” said Mapimpi.

With the South African and Scottish franchise sides playing each other regularly in the United Rugby Championship, they are becoming more familiar with each other, which could make things interesting, but Mapimpi believes that international rugby brings a different challenge.

“It’s definitely a good thing for both unions (playing in the URC), and coming back to the Springboks that does give me some confidence, but we know it’s going to be a tough match this weekend and a different challenge altogether,” explained Mapimpi.

On Thursday the Boks announced a late call-up to the squad after lock Ruan Nortje suffered a leg injury in training on Wednesday that has ruled him out of the whole tour, with him returning to South Africa, and Jean Kleyn coming in.

Kleyn, who is a dual representative, having played for Ireland and the Boks, should slot straight into the mix after he was part of the teams World Cup winning campaign last year and with him based in Ireland, it is a short trip to link up with the squad.