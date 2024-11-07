Duane Vermeulen growing into his Bok coaching role: ‘Loving every minute’

Former Bok legend Vermeulen has settled into the Springbok coaching group with ease over the past few months.

Double Springbok World Cup winning legend Duane Vermeulen has taken to his new coaching role within SA Rugby like a duck to water, after hanging up his boots after the World Cup triumph in France last year.

It was announced earlier this year that Vermeulen would be a part of the SA Rugby mobile coaching unit, that would see him and other coaches in the unit deployed to various teams within the SA Rugby structures whenever needed.

That has included the Springboks, who Vermeulen has been assisting for the past few months, and he is now with them again on their end-of-year-tour to the UK.

‘Learn a lot’

Vermeulen fronted up to the media this week at the start of their preparation week for their opening game against Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday, and explained how surprised he has been with how seamlessly he has slotted into the system.

“The transition has actually been interesting. I thought it would be completely different. I thought it would be easy with the players since I am still quite close to them, and it would take a bit of time to settle in with the coaches,” said Vermeulen.

“But it has almost been the other way round. I have been welcomed fantastically by the coaching staff. I have slotted in quite quickly. You learn quite a lot and you learn quickly.

“Also, I am not a player but, I still know so many of them well, so I am really enjoying my time, learning on the trot and learning every game.

“It has been a year since retirement and I am still in the mix with the Springboks. I have loved every minute of it and hopefully I can keep learning as a young coach every game and into the future.”

Strong squad

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named a strong squad for the UK tour, with many regulars from the past World Cup cycle in the group, along with a few new faces.

Vermeulen was asked if the Boks would still be experimenting a bit with the few younger players and new caps in the group, among them Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Cameron Hanekom and Wilco Louw, but he seemed to suggest they would back a largely experienced team in the Tests.

“We have experimented a lot over the year. We gave guys the opportunity to see where they are during the year and gave them a taste of international rugby to see where they currently stand in their rugby journey,” said Vermeulen.

“The coaches got a good view of what guys can do and who isn’t there yet. Looking forward there is still a long way to go to the next World Cup. We are still building and getting the right guys in the right spots to get that perfect team.”