Kolbe rejects Stormers’ mega-deal

By sarugbymag

Cheslin Kolbe has reportedly turned down a final bid R15-million offer from the Stormers that would make him among South Africa’s highest-paid players.

On Monday, it was confirmed that Kolbe would be leaving Toulon after reaching a mutual agreement for an early release from his contract.

The Springbok speedster still had one year to go on the three-year deal that he signed when he joined Toulon from rivals Toulouse in 2021.

ALSO READ: Sharks and Cheetahs triumph over Lions and Pumas in Currie Cup

In an interview with Cape Talk, Stormers coach John Dobson said the Cape franchise, still under administration, could not afford to meet Kolbe’s expectations after being quoted “a number that probably was the GDP of Lesotho”.

Sunday newspaper Rapport has revealed that the Stormers, with the help of a third party, tried to lure Kolbe back with an offer in the region of R15 million, which was R4 million more than they offered him last year, and is close to what Toulon were paying him.

The average Springbok playing in South Africa earns between R5.5 and R7 million. In a similar case, Eben Etzebeth took a pay cut after being released from Toulon, where he was paid R18 million, to join the Sharks.

However, it now appears that Kolbe will be continuing his career in Japan, at a reported salary of R22 million, with Suntory Sungoliath the favourite to sign him.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.