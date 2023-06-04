Warrick Gelant on way back to Stormers?

By sarugbymag

The Stormers have reportedly welcomed back one of the wizards of the 2021-22 United Rugby Championship title win as their quest to sign game-breaking outside backs continues.

Having surrendered their URC title to Munster in the 2022-23 final, the Stormers are eager to shore up the depth chart with outside backs.

Leyds and Van der Merwe on the move?

La Rochelle’s Dillyn Leyds and Racing’s Warrick Gelant have both been targeted, along with the Lions’ Edwill van der Merwe. All three are former Stormers players.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, the Stormers have taken their first major step forward by securing Gelant for next season.

The 28-year-old Springbok could be back in Cape Town as early as July, as Racing won’t stand in his way, even though he still has one year left on his contract with the team based in the French capital.

Gelant was a key member of the 2021-22 URC title victory, scoring five tries in 18 appearances.

Despite an injury-hit season in France, Gelant has still totalled 19 appearances in all competitions for Racing, but has mostly been used as a substitute. He was on the bench as Racing beat rivals Stade Francais to progress to the Top 14 semi-finals against Toulouse.

This story was published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.