Kolisi backs Bok game plan to do the business against Argentina

Ross Roche

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is backing the team’s regular game plan to do what is needed against Argentina to win the Rugby Championship at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday evening (kick-off 5.05pm).

The Boks have always played a bit of a conservative, kicking based game plan, which some people believe has stifled the team from reaching greater heights.

On Saturday they may be chasing a big bonus point result to win the Rugby Championship, if the All Blacks claim a good bonus point win over the Wallabies themselves, which would mean the Boks would have to score a lot of tries against Argentina, which Kolisi believes they can do.

“Nothing is going to change our game plan. We are still going to play the way we play. We are still going to follow the same systems that we did when we played the British and Irish Lions and in the World Cup,” said Kolisi.

“So that won’t change, we just might have to reach different goals than we have had to and that’s the most important thing. We don’t change our plan because of the situation, but we look at and play what’s in front of us.”

Kolisi is also thrilled with the current unpredictability in the Rugby Championship this season, with each side having picked up some stunning results, which has kept the competition fully open going into the last round.

“This is a great thing for rugby that you suddenly have four teams that can win the competition going into the final round,” said Kolisi.

“I think rugby is getting more competitive and that is bringing fans in because nobody knows who is going to win on the day. I think that’s good for the sport and is helping it grow around the world.”

Massively competitive

Kolisi is expecting a massively competitive match and believes Argentina don’t have to change anything as both teams will give it their all to come out on top, regardless of what happens in the other fixture on the day.

“I don’t think a lot is going to change in their mindset. The way they played against us, their scrums went well and they probably would have worked hard on their mauls. They have a lot of energy, with their offload game, which is something they will look to do,” said Kolisi.

“But they are probably sitting in the hotel saying that for the first time in their history, they have a chance to win this trophy.

“I always say I think we are similar countries in a lot of ways. We love playing against Argentina because they are no nonsense, they give 100%and afterwards they have a drink with us because we get along very well.”

Kolisi added: “They have a coach who is able to get them up and who understands the game very well. We have the same on our side. So I think it’s going to be a proper final for both teams, no matter what happens tomorrow morning between Australia and New Zealand.”