Kolisi leads Springbok bolstered Sharks but still missing Eben

The Sharks have named a strong side to face the Bulls, with Siya Kolisi leading the team, while Eben Etzebeth and Bongi Mbonambi are out injured.

Siya Kolisi is back to lead the Sharks for their massive URC clash against the Bulls at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday, but Eben Etzebeth misses out on the match with concussion. Picture: Ben Evans/Huw Evans/Gallo Images

The Sharks have been bolstered by a host of returning Springboks, led by captain Siya Kolisi for their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Bulls at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday (kick-off 6pm).

Along with Kolisi, props Ox Nche and Vincent Koch, wing Makazole Mapimpi, centre Andre Esterhuizen and fullback Aphelele Fassi all return to the starting XV after missing the heavy Champions Cup defeat against Leicester Tigers over the past weekend.

Despite the impressive list of reinforcements the hosts are still missing a number of star players who are out injured, with lock Eben Etzebeth the biggest name out, after he wasn’t cleared from the concussion he sustained in the Champions Cup against English side Exeter Chiefs two weeks ago.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi, centre Lukhanyo Am and scrumhalf Grant Williams are the other Bok stars unavailable, along with a slew of other top players including Vincent Tshituka and James Venter.

Despite that the Sharks have still been able to name a strong team featuring loose forwards Phepsi Buthelzi and Emmanuel Tshituka, lock Jason Jenkins, flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and centre Ethan Hooker.

They also have a powerful bench, with experienced props Trevor Nyakane and Ruan Dreyer, flyhalf Siya Masuku and Junior Bok star Jurenzo Julius primed to be unleashed during the match.

Tough loss

“Coming off a tough loss in the EPCR, bouncing back is our main priority. Training has gone well, it’s a local derby, the Bulls are always tough and we’re bracing ourselves for a big challenge,” said big centre Esterhuizen ahead of the match.

“You want to win all your home games because that makes things so much easier in the competition, especially with all the travel. If you make sure of winning at home, any points away are a bonus.

“Durban is a tough place to come and play, the weather and humidity are big factors, and we as a team want to make it tough to come and play here. We want to make it hard, physical and very fast and the more we can do that, put teams under pressure, the better.

“Winning at home means a lot to us and the fans, having more fans in the stadium is what we want and that makes it easier for us when we play. Being at home is a massive boost, you have your own fans behind you, we have sold out crowd, which we really appreciate.”

Sharks XV

Aphelele Fassi, Yaw Penxe, Ethan Hooker, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Maphimpi, Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse, Siya Kolisi (c), Emmanuel Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi, Emile van Heerden, Jason Jenkins, Vincent Koch, Dylan Richardson, Ox Nche

Bench: Ethan Bester, Ruan Dreyer, Trevor Nyakane, Corne Rahl, Nick Hatton, Cameron Wright, Siya Masuku, Jurenzo Julius