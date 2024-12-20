Lions veteran Juan Schoeman ‘excited’ for Stormers front-row battle

Since arriving at the Lions in the off season Juan Schoeman has become a regular starter in the front row with PJ Botha and Asenathi Ntlabakanye.

Lions prop Juan Schoeman tries to power through the Pau defence during their Challenge Cup clash at Ellis Park last weekend. Picture: Gallo Images

Veteran prop Juan Schoeman is fired up for the challenge of fronting up against a powerful Stormers front row when the Lions take on the hosts in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (3.45pm kick-off).

The 33-year-old Schoeman has enjoyed a well-travelled career that started at the Bulls before moving onto the Sharks, Southern Kings and then English side Bath, and then he arrived at the Johannesburg franchise in the off season.

Since arriving Schoeman has become a regular starter in an imposing front row that features hooker PJ Botha and tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye, and he has settled in quite nicely at the union.

“Things have been amazing so far this season. We started with the Currie Cup, which was a bit disappointing, but we are now using that as fuel for the URC and EPCR (Challenge Cup),” said Schoeman.

“Scrumming with these guys has been great. They are young and vibrant and in our (team) culture it is amazing, and I have been enjoying every day here at the Lions.

“The coaching staff is exceptional and world class. It is a great environment to be in and they look after us really well.”

Stormers pack

Despite the struggles of the Stormers this season, one of their strongest weapons has been their imposing front row, and it could be even further bolstered with the return of some key players.

Players such as Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Alistair Vermaak and Brok Harris have been doing superb work for them over the campaign so far, but it is the return of Springbok star Frans Malherbe that could give them the edge on Saturday, if he is cleared for the game.

Schoeman admits that facing a full strength Stormers front row is a prospect that excites the Lions pack, and that the whole team is fired up for what should be a thrilling game in a festival atmosphere in Cape Town.

“It definitely excites us as a pack here at the Lions because we want to test ourselves against the best. So we are looking forward to the opportunity this weekend,” said Schoeman.

“We know that the Stormers on their home ground are going to want to prove a point, especially because of their form so far this season.

“We will definitely be up for the fight. It’s a local derby, we know about their line speed and defence, we know about their speed in the backrow, and that it will be a tussle up front.

“So it is going to be a proper test for both teams. Also with some good weather and the fans all on holiday, it is going to be a great day out.”