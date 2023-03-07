Kurt-Lee Arendse extends Bulls stay for three more years

Sports Reporter

Bulls and Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse has extended his stay with the Pretoria-based union by agreeing to a new long-term contract.

The 26-year-old Paarl native initially joined the Bulls in August of 2020 and since arriving in Pretoria, Arendse has become a vital member of the first team, earning 31 Bulls caps in all competitions.

A Blitzbok, Arendse received his maiden Springbok call-up in July 2022, making his debut against Wales and has gone on to earn seven caps for his country, and establishing himself as an international star.

Arendse boasts multiple Sevens World Series tournament victories, Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup winners medals while he has also starred in the United Rugby Championship.

‘Acclaimed rugby star’

Bulls CEO, Edgar Rathbone, said he was pleased the winger had opted to continue his stay with the Bulls.

“We are extremely proud of the incredible work that Kurt-Lee has put into his time here in Pretoria,” said Rathbone.

“In such a short space, he has become an integral part of our roster and a fan favourite for all those who frequent Loftus.

“We are grateful that he worked with us to ensure that his extension was a possibility because he is an internationally acclaimed rugby star, so naturally we had to fend off numerous interests vying for his signature, both local and abroad.”

Kurt-Lee Arendse of South Africa goes over to score their side’s first try during the Autumn International match against England last November. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Rathbone confirmed Arendse will play for the Bulls for a further three seasons.

“To have him commit to a further three seasons is a big plus for us as an organisation and cements our home as the place for all international stars,” said the CEO.

“We have the confidence in the world that he will continue to add value to what we offer and in turn, we will continue to help him develop into this rugby star that he is destined to be. We wish him more success and of course we will be alongside him throughout his journey.”

Long-term deals

Director of Rugby, Jake White said: “One of the things that I am fortunate about is that I have a long-term deal with the Bulls and I have a lot of players who have committed to long-term deals too. So to have Kurt-Lee join the likes of Canan (Moodie), Johan (Goosen) and a very long list of great players who have also committed their time to this work we are doing here is fantastic.

“Kurt-Lee is a brilliant player with the ability to change the game, finding ways to create something out of moments of need and this is the reason why he is a Springbok. It is great to have him stay with us for a longer term and that is fantastic news for rugby fans across South Africa.”