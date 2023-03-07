Is John Plumtree set for a return to Durban and the Sharks?

Sports Reporter

Is John Plumtree set for a return to the coaching ranks at the Sharks in Durban?

It seems that could be the case, according to IOL Sport, who on Monday said the former Sharks boss, and most recently All Blacks assistant coach, was expected back in Durban to take charge of the team in next season’s United Rugby Championship.

Plumtree was let go as an assistant coach by the All Blacks in the middle of last year following a coaching shake-up. Before that he was involved with the Hurricanes in Super Rugby.

Former Sharks man

Plumtree previously coached the Sharks between 2007 and 2012. He also played for the team between 1988 and 1997 making 80 appearances.

The now 58-year-old, who was born in New Zealand and first played for Taranaki, has also been involved in coaching with the national teams of Japan and Ireland.

If Plumtree were to return to Durban he’d take charge of the side from current Director of Rugby Neil Powell, who stepped into the coaching role when Sean Everitt was let go at the end of last year.

According to the IOL report, Plumtree will head up a new-look coaching team, as Irishman Noel McNamara, Georgian Akvsenti Giorgadze and Frenchman Jannick Bru are all believed to be on the way out.

Allan Temple-Jones, the conditioning coach, is also moving on.

The Sharks have yet to make any announcements.