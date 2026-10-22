OPINION: Kwagga’s return highlights SA’s bloated loosie state

The Bulls already have three playing Springbok loose forwards, a former Bok, stand-in captain, and three rising stars in the position.

Kwagga Smith’s potential return to South Africa and link-up with the Bulls shows just how bloated our country’s depth is in the loose forward department – the team probably doesn’t even need him.

Don’t get me wrong, Kwagga Smith is a brilliant rugby player, and deserved his 63 Test caps. If he weren’t injured, no doubt he would have added to those this international season.

But the Pretoria union already boast current Springboks Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw and Marco van Staden on their roster, plus former Springbok Marcell Coetzee as their regular captain.

Then there’s Jeandré Rudolph, for whom much hype has been made to join the national setup after topping the URC turnover stats last season and scoring a brilliant individual try against Stade Français on the weekend, and internationally experienced flanker Hanro Liebenberg – the team’s second-choice captain.

Former Junior Springboks Mpilo Gumede and Nama Xaba are each yet to receive a URC game this season despite strong showings in past seasons.

Gumede was even invited to join a Springbok alignment camp in 2024. But now he and Xaba are consigned to Currie Cup duty due to the prodigious loose forward depth at the Bulls.

Loose forwards going overseas

The situation is the same at the other three South African URC-playing unions. There isn’t enough space in this article to mention all the quality loose forwards competing for a spot.

It’s no wonder that South Africa has seen so many players ply their trade overseas, where they can at least feature in a matchday 23 and expand their skill-set abroad.

One thinks of Ulster’s Juarno Augustus, Bordeaux’s Jean-Luc du Preez, Bath’s Dan du Preez and Jaco Coetzee and Gloucester’s James Venter – quality players all.

Never mind the Springbok loosies playing in Japan: Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese.

Perhaps the solution is for these players to adapt their game so they can cover hooker too, as Van Staden and Deon Fourie have done.

Or maybe to cover lock, as Du Toit, Ben-Jason Dixon and Vincent Tshituka do.

In any case, it’s a wonderful problem to have for rugby fans. But a tough one if you’re the player trying to make a name for himself.