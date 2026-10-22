Marcell Coetzee back to lead as Bulls ring the changes for Ulster scrap

The Bulls have rotated their forward pack for their URC match against Ulster.

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee returns from injury to lead the side in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match-up with Irish side Ulster at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon (Kick-off 1:45pm).

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann has made wholesale changes to his starting pack, from the one that did business in their big Champions Cup win over Stade Francais over the past weekend.

The front row sees a complete overhaul as Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar and Francois Klopper are all promoted from the bench to start, while Alu Tshakweni, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Khutha Mchunu make way.

Steenekamp and Grobbelaar slot in at loosehead and hooker respectively, with Klopper taking over at tighthead. The second row also looks markedly different, with Ruan Vermaak and Reinhardt Ludwig handed starts in place of Cobus Wiese and JF van Heerden, neither of whom feature in the match-day 23.

Loose forward changes

Loose forward changes are just as significant as Coetzee takes his place at blindside flank, Hanro Liebenberg comes in at openside and Elrigh Louw shifts to eighthman, while Marco van Staden and Cameron Hanekom drop to the bench.

The Bulls halfback and backline combinations remain untouched from last week, as Paul de Wet continues at scrumhalf alongside Handre Pollard at flyhalf, while the midfield pairing of Harold Vorster and Sango Xamlashe, and the back three of Cheswill Jooste, Sebastian de Klerk and Luan Giliomee, are all retained.

On the bench, Zak Burger, Curwin Bosch and Dylan Maart all come into the match 23, with Bosch providing cover at flyhalf and utility back and Maart adding further options among the backs. Embrose Papier, Stravino Jacobs, Willie le Roux and Jaco Grobbelaar drop out the squad entirely.

The scale of the rotation, eight changes to the starting pack alone, reflects the demands of a season being fought on two fronts, with the Vodacom Bulls balancing Champions Cup and URC commitments across a busy early-season schedule.

Bulls starting 15

Luan Giliomee, Sebastian de Klerk, Sango Xamlashe, Harold Vorster, Cheswill Jooste, Handre Pollard, Paul de Wet, Elrigh Louw, Hanro Liebenberg, Marcell Coetzee (c), Reinhardt Ludwig, Ruan Vermaak, Francois Klopper, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp

Bench: Marco van Staden, Alu Tshakweni, Khutha Mchunu, Cobus Wiese, Cameron Hanekom, Zak Burger, Curwin Bosch, Dylan Maart