SA rugby in mourning after former Bok women’s captain Lusanda Dumke dies

Tributes have poured in for former Springbok women’s captain Lusanda Dumke, who died in East London on Tuesday at the age of 29 after battling a rare form of gastric cancer.

“Lusanda will be remembered not only as a former captain of our Springbok Women’s team, but also as a symbol of courage, leadership, and resilience far beyond her years,” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

“She played the game with heart and humility, always giving everything she had for her team. Her work ethic, toughness, and selfless commitment set the standard, and she led by example every time she stepped onto the field.

“Even in the face of immense personal challenge, she carried herself with dignity and strength, inspiring those around her on and off the field. Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched, the example she set, and the pride with which she represented her country.”

Memorable career

Dumke, who was named SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year in 2022, scored 10 tries for the national team in 33 Tests (the last of which was played against Italy in Cape Town in 2024) and captained South Africa three times.

The loose forward also represented the Springbok Women’s Sevens team during her memorable career.

At provincial level, Dumke captained Border as well as the Bulls Daisies to provincial titles.

“Lusanda was more than a captain. She was the heartbeat of our Daisies team and a true inspiration to everyone at the Bulls and in South African sport,” said Thando Manana, head of high performance and special projects at the Blue Bulls.

“To achieve what she did by the age of 28… is simply phenomenal. Her fight against cancer mirrored her toughness on the field and she fought till the end.

“Her legacy of resilience and success will forever define this era of women’s rugby in South Africa. We have lost a precious, rare gem, and our thoughts are with her family.”

Bulls Rugby mourns the passing of Captain Lusanda Dumke.



Read more 👉🏿 https://t.co/AXWYuLRcga pic.twitter.com/m6mGH6BVlN — ISUZU Bulls Daisies (@BullsDaisies) December 16, 2025

McKenzie bids farewell

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie also offered a tribute to Dumke.

“Lusanda will be remembered as a leader who carried the hopes of her teammates and the pride of her nation every time she stepped on to the field,” McKenzie said.

“She represented courage, discipline and an unbreakable competitive spirit.”