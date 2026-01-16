Rugby

SA Rugby Player of the Year awards: All the nominees

16 January 2026

Five Bok team-mates are in line for the top award for 2025.

Springbok players

Good luck trying to figure out who’ll walk away with the SA Rugby men’s player of the year award for 2025.

The nominees are last year’s World Rugby player of the year, Malcolm Marx, Springbok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Springbok loosehead prop Ox Nche, multiple award-winner Pieter-Steph du Toit and powerhouse Bok No 8 Jasper Wiese.

The nominees, announced on Friday, were voted for by members of the media and national teams coaching staff.

Du Toit, a former winner of both SA Rugby and World Rugby’s top awards, and Nche were on the shortlist last year too, and both were also nominated for the World Rugby award, while Feinberg-Mngomezulu, like the other four, was named in World Rugby’s 2025 Dream Team.

Wiese equally had a stellar season for the Boks and has been nominated for the first time for the top award in South African rugby.

In the category Young player of the year, Feinberg-Mngomezulu will be up against Bok team-mates Ethan Hooker, Canan Moodie and Zachary Porthen while the fifth nominee, Haashim Pead, played a key role for the Junior Boks in their World Rugby U20 Championship triumph.

Pead has also been nominated in the category for Junior Springbok Player of the Year, along with SA U20 captain Riley Norton, and Cheswill Jooste, while the three nominees for the Springbok Sevens Men’s Player of the Year Award are Selvyn Davids, Shilton van Wyk and Impi Visser, all of whom were part of the Blitzboks squad that won the World Championship in Los Angeles in May.

The winners will be announced in the coming weeks.

All the nominees:

SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year
• Pieter-Steph du Toit
• Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
• Malcolm Marx
• Ox Nche
• Jasper Wiese

SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year
• Byrhandré Dolf
• Aseza Hele
• Libbie Janse van Rensburg
• Babalwa Latsha
• Nadine Roos

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year
• Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Springboks / Stormers)
• Ethan Hooker (Springboks / Sharks)
• Canan Moodie (Springboks / Bulls)
• Haashim Pead (Junior Springboks / Lions)
• Zachary Porthen (Springboks / Stormers)

Springbok Sevens Men’s Player of the Year
• Selvyn Davids
• Shilton van Wyk
• Impi Visser

Junior Springbok Player of the Year
• Cheswill Jooste
• Riley Norton
• Haashim Pead

Team of the Year
• Junior Springboks
• Springboks
• Springbok Sevens

Coach of the Year
• Swys de Bruin (Springbok Women)
• Rassie Erasmus (Springboks)
• Kevin Foote (Junior Springboks)
• Philip Snyman (Springbok Sevens)

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year
• Donavan Don (Boland Kavaliers)
• Gurshwin Wehr (Griquas)
• George Whitehead (Griquas)

Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year
• Keagan Fortune (Valke)
• Andrew Kota (Griffons)
• Willem van den Hever (Griffons)

