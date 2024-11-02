Manie Libbok can be an 80% kicker, says former Springbok star

The flyhalf has been the topic of much debate, due to his poor form off the kicking tee for the Boks, despite his general play being very good.

Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok after the Boks slipped to a one point defeat against Argentina in their Rugby Championship game in Santiago del Estero in September. Picture: Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

Despite the kicking woes of Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok, former Bok star Morne Steyn believes he can come right if he sorts out a few problems in his game.

That came to a head in September when Libbok, on as a substitute for Handre Pollard, missed an easy kick that would have given the Boks the lead late in the game against Argentina in Santiago del Estero, with them going on to lose by one point.

Starting flyhalf

In the following game against the same opponents in Mbombela, Libbok was backed as the starting flyhalf, but the kicking duties were given to scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, with him not proving much better as he missed half his kicks at goal.

Libbok has been much better off the tee for his franchise, the Stormers, although he is still prone to the odd howler.

But he has also made superb touchline game winning kicks under huge pressure, as seen in the URC semifinal against Ulster in their first season, and last season in the Champions Cup against La Rochelle.

Steyn thinks that the shot clock, as well as over-thinking too much, may be some of the problems that Libbok has when kicking for the Boks.

“That step up (from franchise rugby) to the Springboks definitely puts more pressure on you. I think Manie is a great player. His general play and attacking on the field is awesome,” said Steyn.

“His kicking for the Stormers has been very good and consistent. But moving to the Springboks I am not sure if he is changing something. What I have noticed is that the shot clock might be putting him off.

Shot clock

“I think he maybe looks at the clock too much and worries about the time, because he seems to be kicking with just three or four seconds left on the shot clock.

“So that might be one of his problems. But he is a great player and a good kicker of the ball as well. There is no problem with his ability or anything. But maybe he gets in his head a bit. He can kick and can be an 80% kicker. He just needs to get out of his head and focus on the job at hand.”

Steyn is also excited by the Boks current flyhalf stocks, which adds pressure and competition to the squad and keeps the players on their toes, as they know a slip up could open the door for someone else to step in.

“It is really exciting. When I finished playing it was only really Handre (Pollard) and maybe Elton (Jantjies). Then Manie came on the scene and struggled a bit and Handre was the only real option,” said Steyn.

“Now there are four or five guys who can fill in that position and play a great role for South Africa. So I think it is great to have competition and so many (top) players in one position. It makes it exciting for Rassie as well, and keeps everyone on their toes.

“You can’t get comfortable and think you’re the (first choice) 10 or 12 or 13. You know there are other guys knocking on the door, which will always keep you on your feet.”