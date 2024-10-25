Libbok takes over No 10 jersey for Stormers’ match against Warriors

Coach John Dobson has tweaked his team for the match in Stellenbosch.

Manie Libbok has won the battle for the Stormers No 10 jersey, with Damian Willemse shifting to inside centre for the United Rugby Championship match against Glasgow Warriors in Stellenbosch on Saturday, with kick-off at 1.45pm.

This will be Libbok’s first outing for the Stormers this season after featuring for the Springboks in the mid-year Tests and Rugby Championship.

The versatile Willemse, who hasn’t played for the Boks this season because of an injury, will have played fullback, flyhalf and centre by the team he joins the national team on Sunday when the Boks depart for their three Test European tour where the Rugby Championship winners will take on Scotland, England and Wales.

Changes at the back

In the other key picks for the match in the student town outside Cape Town, young hooker Andre-Hugo Venter will start in the middle of the front row in his 50th appearance at this level, while Bok veteran Frans Malherbe will feature for the first time this season, at tighthead prop.

With Libbok at flyhalf and Willemse at inside centre, skipper Dan du Plessis moves to outside centre while Ruhan Nel shifts onto the wing.

Brok Harris is also in the starting team this week, as is lock Ruben van Heerden.

Director of Rugby John Dobson said his team was focused on backing up their performance against Munster at Cape Town Stadium last week.

“We saw last week what a difference it makes playing in our conditions in front of our supporters, but we need to back that up on Saturday again.

“Glasgow are the defending champions, so we will have to raise our game further if we are to get the win we need.

“We are thrilled for Andre-Hugo to reach this milestone at such a young age and we look forward to even bigger things from him in the years to come.

“It is fantastic to have the likes of Frans and Manie back in the mix and we expect them to make a real impact on Saturday.”

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis (capt), Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet, Keke Morabe, Ben-Jason Dixon, Marcel Theunissen, Ruben van Heerden, JD Schickerling, Frans Malherbe, Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris. Bench: Joseph Dweba, Leon Lyons, Neethling Fouche, Adre Smith, Willie Engelbrecht, Louw Nel, Herschel Jantjies, Suleiman Hartzenberg.