Wolhuter makes surprise return to Lions team for Leinster clash

The Lions and Leinster are the only unbeaten teams in the competition and sit in positions one and two at the top of the points table.

Lions No 10 Kade Wolhuter is back in the URC team for the match against Leinster. Picture: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

Kade Wolhuter has made a quite remarkable recovery from injury that initially ruled him out of the tour to Europe and will wear the No 10 jersey for the Lions when they take on Irish giants, Leinster, in a United Rugby Championship match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday (6.15pm).

The flyhalf talent joined the squad in Europe in the last week after showing good signs in training back home in Joburg after hurting a muscle in his leg during the Lions’ big 55-21 win against Edinburgh at Ellis Park three weeks ago during the team’s second match of this season’s URC.

Wolhuter was withdrawn from that game in the 33rd minute because of something that was bothering him in his leg. He was then left out of the Lions’ squad for the tour where they have faced and beaten the Dragons and Zebre.

Other changes

The 23-year-old though is back in the Lions team for the top of the table clash, with the Joburg-based side as well as Leinster being the only unbeaten teams in the competition. They’re also in positions one and two on the points table.

There is also a new centre pairing this week, with Rynhardt Jonker being joined by Henco van Wyk, while promising tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye is also back in the side after recovering from a concussion he suffered against the Dragons.

This will be the last game before the URC breaks for a month for the northern hemisphere internationals.

Lions: Quan Horn, Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk, Rynhardt Jonker, Edwill van der Merwe, Kade Wolhuter, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (capt), Jarod Cairns, JC Pretorius, Reinhardt Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Juan Schoeman. Bench: Franco Marais, Heiko Pohlman, RF Schoeman, Ruan Delport, Renzo du Plessis, Sanele Nohamba, Marius Louw, Erich Cronje