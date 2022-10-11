Lions boss Ivan van Rooyen beaming as finally there’s depth at 9 and 10

Ross Roche

The Lions are absolutely thrilled with the massive depth created at halfback, after flyhalf Gianni Lombard and scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba enjoyed a fantastic three match European tour over the past three weeks.

The Lions are not known for their depth and are often seen as the South African team that is lacking the most in that department, but they have now developed two frontline halfback pairings that can be interchangeable.

Jordan Hendrikse and Morne van den Berg were the Lions’ halfback pairing for the majority of the team’s first season in the United Rugby Championship and they performed with aplomb, and neither of them has done anything wrong to currently be sitting on the bench.

Lombard and Nohamba have just formed a formidable partnership, and with a long season on the cards seeing the Challenge Cup taking place from December, both pairings should get plenty of game time over the coming months.

“The more you play together the better that combination will develop. Sanele and Gianni played together in all three games (on tour) and got some decent minutes in, so we are excited about that combination,” explained Ivan van Rooyen after the team’s win over Edinburgh on Friday.

“Also having the ability for Jordan and Krappie (van den Berg) to play together or come in and substitute or replace is good competition for us and we are excited about the prospects and talents of all four of them.

“They are not the only combination we are happy with. Centres Marius (Louw) and Henco (van Wyk) were brilliant (against Edinburgh). Just their work rate, the way they have connected, and the toughness from their side, it is really nice to see them growing as well.”

Formidable unit

In all, Van Rooyen is very happy with the space the Lions are in at the moment and believes that the team is growing into a formidable unit.

“I really feel that the team is in a great place in terms of character and culture and the guys are really willing to work hard for each other, which is really nice to see,” said Van Rooyen.

“We are obviously delighted with the win (against Edinburgh) and our three wins on tour. I think this win (over Edinburgh) is our best (so far) in the URC.”