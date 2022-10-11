Stormers give Damian Willemse a break ahead of Springbok tour

Ross Roche

Springbok star Damian Willemse is set to get a well-deserved break ahead of the national team’s end-of-year tour, with the Stormers sending him home from their United Rugby Championship (URC) European tour after just one game.

The Stormers opted to leave four of their Boks at home for their three-match tour that kicked off with a solid win against Zebre in Parma last week.

They take on Ospreys next, on Friday, and then Cardiff next weekend.

Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Deon Fourie and Joseph Dweba were left in SA to rest after having been with the national team for their Welsh series and Rugby Championship campaign, but it had been a surprise to see Willemse picked as part of the touring squad.

It then emerged that he had requested to be a part of the squad, but it seemed the Stormers only agreed to that due to fullback Clayton Blommetjies being unavailable for their game against Zebre due to his wedding. With Blommetjies joining the team now, Willemse is back in SA.

Some well-earned rest

Willemse played a massive part in the Springboks’ incoming series against Wales and their Rugby Championship campaign, starting most of the matches at either fullback or flyhalf, so it will be good for him to have a bit of a rest, especially considering that he may be entrusted with the flyhalf duties once again in their games against Ireland, France, Italy and England next month.

He will have the next two weekends off, but Willemse may be in action for the Stormers against the Lions at Ellis Park at the end of the month, in the team’s last URC game before the competition breaks for a month for the end-of-year internationals.

Bok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, who started with Willemse against Zebre, was also released to return to SA for a rest.

“At this stage we are sending Herschel and Damian home. That is just for them to get in some rest after they were involved in the Rugby Championship and the Test series against Wales,” explained Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman.

“Clayton had his wedding and luckily for us he said he will be having his honeymoon at another time. So he will be back for our game against Ospreys.”