Lions boss names his team for Bulls clash after ‘exceptional three weeks’ of build-up

The two Gauteng sides clash in a URC match at Loftus on Saturday.

Lions boss Ivan van Rooyen is confident he and his management team have done everything they can to ensure the team from Joburg are at their best when they clash with the Bulls in big Gauteng derby at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (2pm).

Both teams have struggled somewhat this season, but will be full of hope as the second block of the United Rugby Championship gets going again this weekend.

So far the Bulls have won three of five matches, while the Lions have won two from their five games.

An added aside to this weekend’s big derby is the fact the Bulls are now coached by Johan Ackermann, who previously led the way in Joburg and guided the Lions to Super Rugby finals in 2016 and 2017.

This is the first round of matches after a month-long break and over the next few weeks the teams will also be involved in the European cup competitions, so there’s plenty to absorb and deal with in the coming weeks.

‘Exceptional three weeks’

“We had a week off and then three weeks of hard work,” said Van Rooyen about a November well-spent. “Some good work, some hard work. Physical work, Lions identity work. We feel we really had an exceptional three weeks.”

Regarding what lies ahead, Van Rooyen said: “This time we feel a lot better prepared for the second block, which traditionally we haven’t been that strong in.

“We spoke about it quite a bit. We need to be a lot more consistent in the second block. There’s travel, rotation, all the local derbies … we were open and honest about it, and we need to be better.”

Lions captain Francke Horn earlier this week spoke about the physical battle his men are expecting on Saturday.

“I know both teams are hungry for the victory,” he said. “I don’t expect anything less than a big, physical set-piece battle.

“We’ve come very close a few times at Loftus,” Horn said. “It’s bragging rights in terms of Gauteng. You get two chances, and you want to take them with both hands.”

In team news, Eduan Keyter and Kelly Mpeku will be on the wings this weekend, while loosehead prop Edward Davids is in line to make his international club debut for the Lions since arriving as a loan player from the Griquas.

Kick off at Loftus is 2pm.

Lions: Quan Horn, Kelly Mpeku, Henco van Wyk, Bronson Mills, Eduan Keyter, Chris Smith, Nico Steyn, Francke Horn (capt), Ruan Venter, Jarod Cairns, Reinhard Nothnagel, Etienne Oosthuizen, RF Schoeman, Franco Marais, SJ Kotze. Bench: Morne Brandon, Edward Davids, Conrad van Vuuren, Darrien Landsberg, Renzo du Plessis, Sibabalo Qoma, Haashim Pead, Gianni Lombard