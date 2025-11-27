Elrigh Louw returns to action for Bulls against Lions after knee injury

It's the big Gauteng derby between the Bulls and Lions at Loftus in Pretoria on Saturday.

Springbok loose forward Elrigh Louw is back and ready to play again after suffering a career-threatening knee injury in January.

The 26-year-old will play from off the bench against the Lions in a Gauteng derby when the United Rugby Championship resumes this weekend, following a month-long break.

Louw hurt his knee playing against the same Lions early this year and has been out of action ever since.

With 13 Tests under the belt, the Bok loose forward will add significant experience to the Bulls team for their match at Loftus against the Lions.

The other big news about the team picked by coach Johan Ackermann, who’ll be up against his former team and the side he guided to two Super Rugby finals in 2016 and 2017, is that Bok flyhalf Handré Pollard isn’t in the matchday-23.

Pollard left the Bok squad after last weekend’s match against Ireland to be available to play for the Bulls, but Ackermann has opted to go into the match with Keagan Johannes at flyhalf. Another Springbok, Cobus Wiese, will play off the bench, while Cameron Hanekom is still on his way back to full fitness after a lengthy injury layoff.

The Bulls are sixth on the URC log with three wins from five matches, while the Lions are eighth with two wins from five.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen is expected to name his team on Friday.

Bulls team: Willie le Roux, Sebastian de Klerk, David Kriel, Jan Serfontein, Stravino Jacobs, Keagan Johannes, Embrose Papier, JJ Theron, Reinhardt Ludwig (capt), Jeandré Rudolph, JF van Heerden, Jaco Grobbelaar, Francois Klopper, Akker van der Merwe, Alulutho Tshakweni. Bench: Juann Else, Sti Sithole, Mornay Smith, Cobus Wiese, Elrigh Louw, Paul de Wet, Stedman Gans, Cheswill Jooste