Maart to make URC debut as Stormers name lineup for Munster battle

Prop Oli Kebble will also turn out for the Stormers for the first time in the URC after returning to Cape Town.

Griquas Currie Cup star from earlier this year, wing Dylan Maart, will make his Stormers debut in the top-of-the-table United Rugby Championship match against Munster in Limerick on Saturday (7.30pm).

The teams are the only unbeaten sides left in the competition after winning all five of their games each before the November international month-long break.

Maart, who scored a number of crucial tries for Griquas as the Kimberley side won the Currie Cup a few months ago, joined the Stormers squad on loan and this weekend will have the experienced duo of Warrick Gelant and Leolin Zas at the back to support him.

The experienced Wandisile Simelane and Ruhan Nel will also lead the way from the midfield.

Salmaan Moerat will captain the team which sees Neethling Fouché return from injury, while Oli Kebble is set to make his first Stormers appearance since 2017 from the bench after rejoining the Cape side following a number of years playing in Scotland.

Munster challenge

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that after a good break, his team are ready to give it a full go in Limerick.

“We have had the benefit of good preparation at home and we know it will take a big effort to win our first match at Thomond Park.

“We need to be on our game for the full 80 minutes against a good Munster side and hopefully we will be able to rise to the challenge to continue our winning start to the season,” he said.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Dylan Maart, Wandisile Simelane, Ruhan Nel, Leolin Zas, Jurie Matthee, Stefan Ungerer, Evan Roos, Marcel Theunissen, Paul de Villiers, Connor Evans, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Neethling Fouché, André-Hugo Venter, Vernon Matongo. Bench: JJ Kotzé, Oli Kebble, Sazi Sandi, Adré Smith, JD Schickerling, Ruan Ackermann, Dewaldt Duvenage, Clinton Swart.