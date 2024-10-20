Lions coach Van Rooyen happy to take ‘ugly win and four points’

The Joburg-based side have now won four matches in a row to occupy second spot on the URC points table.

The Lions’ dream start to the 2024/25 United Rugby Championship season continued at the weekend when they recorded their fourth straight win, without a loss, to sit second on the points table, with a game in hand over all, but, the other three South African teams.

Having beaten Ulster and Edinburgh at Ellis Park, the Lions then beat Dragons in Newport last weekend and on Saturday edged Zebre in Parma, Italy, 10-9 to stay unbeaten.

South Africa’s only other unbeaten team going into the round, the Bulls, suffered a first loss, to Scarlets in Llanelli (22-23), while there were home wins for the Springbok-laden Sharks team, against defending champions Glasgow Warriors (28-24) and first-season champions, the Stormers, who edged Munster, champions two seasons ago, 34-19.

Lions boss Ivan van Rooyen called his team’s win in a very wet Parma on Saturday “really ugly” but was nonetheless pleased with the victory.

“It rained non stop for 48 hours leading up to the game and then the rain increased as the game progressed. Besides the ball being wet, the field was soggy … which made it really ugly, but I’ll take the four points,” said Van Rooyen.

Character and discipline

Lions captain Francke Horn was just as satisfied with a fourth straight win, highlighting the team’s character and discipline in a game that could have gone either way.

“As you would have seen, we were under the pump in the last five minutes, but the guys stayed composed and showed good discipline to not give away a penalty,” said the No 8.

“Our defence really stood up and was good and the first chance we got to take the player into touch (at the end to won the game) we did it. The guys stayed calm and composed and an ugly win is always better than a loss, so I’m really happy and grateful … I’ll take the win for sure.”

The Lions next move on to Ireland for their third and final match of the tour against Leinster.

Van Rooyen said he was hopeful prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye and lock Darrien Landsberg would be fit for the match, while he also hinted at possibly recalling flyhalf Kade Wolhuter and Tapiwa Mafura, who stayed back in South Africa because of injuries when the Lions headed north two weeks ago.

“We’ve got some big decisions to make in the next 48 hours,” said Van Rooyen, ahead of the team’s last match before a month-long break.