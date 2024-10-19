URC result: Willemse helps Stormers break Munster hoodoo

Late surge saw Stormers beat Munster to climb off URC bottom spot.

Damian Willemse of the Stormers during the United Rugby Championship match between DHL Stormers and Munster at DHL Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images.

Damian Willemse kicked 12 points, including a late drop goal, as the DHL Stormers claimed a first win over Munster in their first home game of the season on Saturday.

A deadeye performance off the kicking tee from Willemse and a brace from Ruhan Nel saw the Stormers claim a 34-19 bonus-point victory over Munster in the first game of the 2024-25 season in Cape Town.

Back to winning ways

With the win, the Stormers snapped a four-loss slump against Munster, champions in 2022-23, avenging the defeat suffered in that final while also bouncing back from a tour-ending loss to Edinburgh in round 4.

First-half tries from Suleiman Hartzenberg – an 80-metre intercept – and Marcel Theunissen saw the Stormers go into half time with a 14-12 lead.

Nel got the second half off to a flying start by scoring in the corner from an excellently worked move, but Gavin Coombes’ try for Munster set up a tense finale, with just two points separating the teams.

Willemse held his nerve to slot a penalty and then a drop goal, before Nel intercepted a pass with the game clock in the red to seal the victory and the bonus point.

The Stormers will next host Glasgow Warriors in Stellenbosch, after the defending champions suffered a narrow loss to the Sharks in Durban.

This article was first published on sarugby.co.za. It is republished here with permission.



