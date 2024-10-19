URC result: Lions edge Zebre to make it four wins in a row

The Lions scored the only try of the match through wing Edwill van der Merwe.

Quan Horn celebrates with Edwill van der Merwe after the latter’s try against Zebre in Parma. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Gallo Images

The Lions scored the only try of a scrappy game to edge Zebre 10-9 in a United Rugby Championship match played in Parma, Italy on Saturday afternoon, to record their fourth win in a row in the competition.

Wing Edwill van der Merwe was the only try-scorer in a game that never reached any great heights. Sanele Nohamba slotted the conversion and a second half penalty.

All Zebre’s points came via penalty kicks.

Tough conditions

Played in wet conditions, with puddles of water in places, there were not too many opportunities to play an expansive game, which both teams favour, with strong defence on both sides winning the day.

Zebre had a chance late in the game to win the clash, but their kicker missed a penalty shot at goal.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen will be pleased his team escaped from the match with four log points because Zebre could just as easily have won the match and possibly enjoyed the better attacking moments. Poor finishing though cost them.

The men from Joburg have now won four matches in a row, after earlier also beating Ulster, Edinburgh and Dragons. They next face Leinster in Ireland next weekend before returning home and having four weeks off.