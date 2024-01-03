Lions have form on their side as they set sights on Sharks scalp

The Lions are yet to reach the URC playoffs since the inception of the competition — a monkey on their shoulder they will want to remove this season.

Lions star Sanele Nohamba will be vital for his side’s push for a place in the United Rugby Championship playoffs. Picture: by Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)

The Lions will resume their bid to make the United Rugby Championship playoffs on Saturday when they travel to Durban to take on the Sharks in a local derby.

The side from Johannesburg head into the match with good form on their side. They are currently on a four-game winning streak in all competitions and there’s good morale in the camp as things are clicking for them this term, with the team playing well and everyone being involved in the success of the squad at this stage of the season.

The foundation the Lions set towards the end of last year gives them a stepping stone for the rest of the season.

URC playoffs goal

Ivan van Rooyen’s side have grown from strength to strength; their young players are performing well consistently and the experienced men are leading the way.

Although they have started well in the Challenge Cup, the URC remains the priority competition for the Lions. They are the only South African franchise to not reach the URC playoffs since the inception of the competition – a monkey on their shoulder they will want to remove this season.

This weekend’s game gives them a chance to continue their charge of being in the playoff spots or at least give them a fighting chance at the end of the regular season. After seven games in the URC, the Lions are in 12th place with 19 points on the table.

Sharks for the taking

When chasing a playoff spot it is important to do well in local derbies and away from home.

They have two games in hand as many of the sides above them have played nine matches. The good thing about the Lions is that they have collected points in all of the matches they have played so far which should help them when the mathematics comes into play later in the season.

Getting a win in Durban won’t be easy for the Lions, but they will believe in their chances as they are taking on a Sharks team that’s at the bottom of the table and yet to fully find their rhythm and form under new coach John Plumtree.