Lions name team to take on the Dragons in URC fixture

Sports Reporter

With Andries Coetzee unavailable, the exciting Quan Horn returns to fullback for the Lions’ United Rugby Championship match against the Dragons at Ellis Park on Sunday.

Horn made his name at fullback for the Lions, but was required to shift to the wing when Springbok Coetzee returned to his old stomping ground in the off-season.

But, Horn is back in the No 15 jersey this weekend, with the wing positions filled by Edwill van der Merwe and Rabz Maxwane.

The Lions are yet to win a home game in the URC this season and will be desperate to get a W behind their home fixtures list.

The Lions’ exciting centre pairing of Marius Louw and Henco van Wyk, who is back from SA A duty, will once again be in action, while Jordan Hendrikse hangs on to the No 10 jersey. Gianni Lombard, who also toured with the SA A team, will play off the bench.

It is a settled pack that will run out at 4pm on Sunday, with Reinhard Nothnagel leading the side.

Lions: Quan Horn, Rabz Maxwane, Heenco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Edwill van der Merwe, Jordan Hendrikse, Sanele Nohamba, Francke Horne, Ruhan Straeuli, Emmanuel Tshituka, Reinhard Nothnagel (capt), Ruben Schoeman, Ruan Dreyer, PJ Botha, Sti Sithole. Bench: Jaco Visagie, JP Smith, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Pieter Jansen van Vuren, Sibusiso Sangweni, Andre Warner, Gianni Lombard, Zander du Plessis