Lions name tour group for three-match Euro tour

The Joburg-based team will be without several key players, including flyhalf Kade Wolhuter.

Gianni Lombard is fit to tour to Europe with the Lions. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions will be without several key players for their three-match United Rugby Championship tour of Europe where they will come up against Dragons, Zebre and Leinster over the next three weekends.

Injuries to Kade Wolhuter, Morne Brandon, Morgan Naude, Ruan Venter, Tapiwa Mafura and Siba Qoma have robbed the Lions of six influential players for the next three matches.

The good news for the Lions though is formerly injured men Gianni Lombard, who will probably come in at No 10 for Wolhuter, and Richard Kriel are fit and ready to play and will tour to Europe with the rest of the 26 travellers.

Young prop RF Schoeman has also been included in the group.

Versatile back Sanele Nohamba is also able to cover flyhalf, a position where he shone last season. He will also compete with Morne van den Berg for the No 9 jersey.

The Lions’ other recent Springbok players, namely Quan Horn, Van den Berg and Edwill van der Merwe are also in the squad as are rising stars Henco van Wyk, who will have his eye on a Bok spot next month, and captain Francke Horn.

Lions boss Ivan van Rooyen has targeted at least two wins on tour, which if achieved would give the Ellis Park outfit possibly 20 points from their first five matches. The Lions won their opening two games, against Ulster and Edinburgh, with bonus points.

Lions tour squad:

Forwards: PJ Botha, Jarod Cairns, Ruan Delport, Francke Horne, Darrien Landsberg, Franco Marais, Reinhardt Nothnagel, Asenathi Ntalabakanye, Heiko Pohlman, JP Pretorius, Ruben Schoeman, Juan Schoeman, RF Schoeman, Renzo du Plessis, Conraad van Vuuren, Jaco Visagie

Backs: Erich Cronje, Quan Horn, Rynhardt Jonker, Richard Kriel, Marius Louw, Rabz Maxwane, Sanele Nohamba, Nico Steyn, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe, Henco van Wyk, Gianni Lombard